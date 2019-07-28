Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Clubs grand slam

Realmuto went 1-for-4 with a grand slam Sunday against the Braves.

Realmuto extended his team's lead to six in the fifth inning with a grand slam over the fence in left field. He's now left the yard in three of his last four contests, putting him at 14 home runs over 99 games this season.

