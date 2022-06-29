Realmuto went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta.

The backstop swiped his 10th bag of the year in the first inning off Charlie Morton and Travis d'Arnaud, marking the third time in his career Realmuto has reached double digits in steals. He needed only 66 games to reach that plateau this season, however, and the 31-year-old seems almost certain to break his previous career high of 13, set last year in 134 contests. His power numbers have taken a step backward, however, and he sports a .238/.315/.363 slash line with five homers, 29 RBI and 35 runs.