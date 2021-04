Realmuto went 3-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Rockies.

Realmuto crossed the plate with the game's first run in the second inning after tripling to lead off the frame. He also singled and stole second base in the fourth and singled again in the seventh. The multi-hit game was his fourth of the campaign but his first since April 9. Despite a recent cold stretch, Realmuto is slashing an impressive .321/424/.536 overall this season.