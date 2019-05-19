Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Day off Sunday

Realmuto is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Rockies.

Realmuto started the first two games of the series but will head to the bench for the finale, with Andrew Knapp taking his place behind the dish. Realmuto has slowed down a bit since the start of May with a .245/.281/.358 slash line in 14 games.

