Realmuto was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with a bruised right foot, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Realmuto was hit on the foot by a foul tip while catching in the first inning, and he was replaced by Rafael Marchan in the second. The fact that the Phillies are calling Realmuto's injury a bruise suggests he didn't suffer a fracture, though the team may still give him a break during Wednesday's series finale so he can properly recover.