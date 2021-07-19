Realmuto went 4-for-10 with a home run and four RBI between the Phillies' two games against the Marlins on Sunday.

The Phillies and Marlins didn't play a true doubleheader Sunday, as the first contest was a resumption of Saturday's game, which was suspended in the top of the 10th inning due to inclement weather. With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the 10th, Realmuto stepped up and provided a walkoff two-run home run, his ninth of the season. He then started behind the plate in Sunday's scheduled game and proceeded to rap out three base hits and drive in two more runs in the Phillies' 7-4 win. Realmuto has now reached base in each of his last 11 games, slashing .349/.429/.581 with two home runs and a stolen base over that stretch.