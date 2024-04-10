Realmuto was forced to exit Tuesday's matchup with the Cardinals early with a throat injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Realmuto took an errant slider from Zack Wheeler off the throat after it took an odd bounce off the dirt in the bottom of the seventh inning, bringing his night to a premature end. Garrett Stubbs replaced him behind the plate and the catcher's status will likely be updated following the contest.
