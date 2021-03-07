Realmuto (thumb) still expects to be ready to play on Opening Day, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Realmuto's cast on his fractured thumb was removed Friday. He hasn't been able to hit and throw since he suffered the injury, which occurred when he tried to block a pitch in the dirt a few days before camp officially opened, but he's been able to take part in some simulated action. Whether or not his optimism is shared by the team remains to be seen, but it sounds as if any absence to start the year will likely be a brief one. If he does wind up heading to the injured list, Andrew Knapp would step into a temporary starting role.