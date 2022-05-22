site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Gets breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Realmuto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Realmuto will take a seat for the second Sunday in a row, ending a stretch of five consecutive starts for the 31-year-old. Garrett Stubbs will check in behind the plate in place of Realmuto.
