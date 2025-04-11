Realmuto is not in the lineup for Friday's game in St. Louis.
Realmuto caught all 11 innings of Thursday's extra-innings, rain-delayed game in Atlanta, so he'll get some well-earned rest Friday. Rafael Marchan is behind the dish and batting ninth for the Phillies in Friday's series opener.
