Realmuto went 4-for-4 with one double, one triple, one home run, three RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 9-8 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Realmuto broke his mini-slump by having his best game of the year, as this was the catcher's first four-hit and three-RBI contest of the season. However, the former Marlin's .256 batting average would be his lowest since his rookie year if the season ended today. While he had a phenomenal game on Monday, fantasy managers should still be careful with trusting him in their lineup.