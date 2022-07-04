Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Cardinals.

Realmuto continues to show impressive speed for a catcher, as he's logged eight steals in his last 27 contests. He also made some noise with his bat Sunday, swatting a two-run blast in the sixth inning to account for the last runs in the contest. Realmuto has gone 10-for-39 (.256) in his last 10 games, a slight improvement on his .242 season average. He's added a .688 OPS, six homers, 11 steals, 31 RBI, 38 runs scored, 11 doubles and two triples through 287 plate appearances.