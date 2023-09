Realmuto went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-2 win over Milwaukee.

Realmuto went back-to-back with Alec Bohm off Wade Miley in the seventh inning Sunday, putting the Phillies ahead 3-2. The 32-year-old Realmuto has now homered in consecutive games while batting .333 (14-for-42) over his last 12 contests. Overall, Realmuto's slash line is up to .255/.318/.467 with 17 homers, 61 runs scored, 53 RBI and 13 stolen bases across 461 plate appearances this season.