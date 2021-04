Realmuto went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer and a strikeout in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Realmuto had gone just 2-for-12 with a double and four strikeouts in his last five games, but he provided some insurance Friday with his second home run of the season. The 30-year-old has posted a .961 OPS with two home runs, eight RBI and one stolen base in his first 13 games of the year.