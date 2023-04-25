Realmuto is batting fifth Tuesday night against the Mariners.
Realmuto has been slumping a bit lately and got pushed down to the sixth spot in the Phillies' lineup for a stretch, but he'll jump into the No. 5 slot Tuesday versus the Mariners and right-hander Logan Gilbert. Brandon Marsh is batting eighth in this one.
