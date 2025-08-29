Realmuto went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and a second run scored in Thursday's 19-4 win over Atlanta.

Realmuto hit the second of three Philadelphia homers in the first inning, tying the game at 3-3 to erase Atlanta's early lead. The catcher had gone 0-for-12 with five strikeouts over the Phillies' three-game series against the Mets earlier in the week. Realmuto has four homers in his last nine contests and is up to 11 long balls on the year. He's added 47 RBI, 47 runs scored, 24 doubles, one triple, seven stolen bases and a .271/.327/.411 slash line through 111 games.