Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Leaves game after foul tip

Realmuto left Saturday's game in the sixth inning after a foul tip caught him between the legs, Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

He initially stayed in the game after being struck by the Freddie Freeman foul tip, but then checked out after complaining of nausea. The Phillies have been trying to find opportunities to lessen Realmuto's workload as it is, so don't be surprised if he sits Sunday even if the issue proves not to be a serious one.