Realmuto left Friday's game against the Rockies with a sprained right pinky, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. He went 1-for-2 before leaving.

Realmuto was unable to continue after the seventh inning and he was replaced by Garrett Stubbs. For now Realmuto should be considered day-to-day, but it's very likely he'll miss at least a game or two while recovering, and a trip to the injured list certainly can't be ruled out.