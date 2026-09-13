Realmuto went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, an RBI single and an additional run scored during Sunday's 9-4 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

Realmuto put the Phillies up 2-1 early with a two-run homer in the second inning before contributing to Philadelphia's seven-run eighth with a single that brought Bryson Stott home. Realmuto's three hits tied a season high he set twice prior to Sunday's game, and it was also the fifth time he drove in at least three runs. He has a .654 OPS with three steals, 11 home runs and 49 RBI across 425 plate appearances this season.