Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: More information due Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Realmuto aggravated a back injury Saturday, which he originally suffered in Friday's game against Atlanta, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.
Realmuto was removed in the sixth inning from Saturday's game, but the original injury came Friday during a play at the plate. He is expected to be reevaluated Sunday morning, which should provide more information about a potential stint on the injured list.
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