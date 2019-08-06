Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Nabs fifth steal

Realmuto 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored Monday in the Phillies' 7-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

The 12 steals Realmuto racked up his age-24 campaign in 2015 will likely go down as a career-high total, but he's still a plus source of speed relative to most catchers. His stolen base in Monday's contest was his fifth of the season, tops among all backstops in baseball.

