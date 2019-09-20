Play

Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Not in Friday's lineup

Realmuto is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Indians.

Realmuto's absence raises an eyebrow, as he owns an .884 OPS in September and the Phillies have a DH spot available while playing in an AL park. Realmuto has started all but two games this month, so it's possible he is simply getting a day off. Regardless, Andrew Knapp will handle the catching duties for the Phillies on Friday night.

