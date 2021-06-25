site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-j-t-realmuto-not-starting-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Not starting Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Realmuto isn't starting Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Mets.
Realmuto started in Friday's matinee and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. He'll get a breather for the second game while Rafael Marchan starts behind the dish and bats eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read