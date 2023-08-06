Realmuto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirerreports.

Realmuto started the past three games after missing a couple contests due to a cut on his hand, and he'll receive Sunday off after going 4-for-11 with a home run, two RBI and three runs. Garrett Stubbs will step in behind the plate to catch for Taijuan Walker.