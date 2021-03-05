Realmuto's cast on his fractured right thumb was removed Friday, though he's still wearing a splint, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Realmuto continues to make progress after breaking his thumb in mid-February. Removing his cast is the step the Phillies hoped he'd be able to take at this stage, which is certainly a positive sign, though the latest reports indicate that Realmuto still can't hit or throw, contradicting February reports which held that he was doing those things while wearing his cast. It sounds as if he has plenty of work left to do to prepare for the upcoming season, putting his readiness for Opening Day in some question.