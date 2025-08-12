Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Out of lineup Tuesday
Realmuto is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
It's a routine day off for the veteran backstop, as Rafael Marchan will handle catching duties and bat ninth. Realmuto is slashing .273/.325/.393 with 22 doubles, seven home runs, 39 RBI, 41 runs scored, six stolen bases and a 26:94 BB:K across 403 plate appearances this season.
