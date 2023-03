Realmuto went 2-for-3 with a double and scored a run Saturday for Team USA in a victory over Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.

Realmuto has been on a tear in the WBC for Team USA, as the pair of hits raised his average to .625 with an .875 slugging percentage in the tournament. Even with an influx of talent at the position, Realmuto is still being drafted as the top catcher in most fantasy formats, and justifiably so.