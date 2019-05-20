Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Pinch-hit homer

Realmuto recorded a two-run home run as a pinch-hitter Sunday against the Rockies.

Realmuto pinch-hit for Edgar Garcia in the sixth inning and made the most of the opportunity, clubbing a two-run homer to knot the game at five. It was his fifth homer of the season, but his first since April 26. He's now hitting .273/.331/.435 across 172 plate appearances for the season.

