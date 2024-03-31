Realmuto went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 12-4 loss to Atlanta.

The 33-year-old catcher tagged Jesse Chavez for his first long ball of the season in the third inning, but the Phillies were already in a 7-3 hole before he'd even stepped into the batter's box. Realmuto's 762 OPS last year was his lowest mark since 2015, his first full season in the majors, while his 25.7 percent strikeout rate was a career worst. Even so, he still delivered 20 homers and 16 steals in 135 games, and unless the bottom completely falls out for him in 2024, Realmuto should be one of the top fantasy options behind the plate.