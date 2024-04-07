Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and two runs scored in Saturday's win over the Nationals.

Realmuto came around to score Philadelphia's first run of the game on an Alec Bohm triple in the second inning before blasting a three-run shot in the very next frame to extend the lead to four runs. It was the catcher's second long ball of the season while he's also tallied two hits in back-to-back contests. Furthermore, Realmuto has now hit safely in six straight after going 0-3 in the Phillies' first game of the season, raising his average to .333 in the process.