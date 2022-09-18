site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Receives Sunday off
Realmuto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Realmuto started the past six games and will sit in Sunday's series finale while mired in an 0-for-13 slump. Garrett Stubbs will take over behind the plate and bat ninth.
