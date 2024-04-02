Realmuto is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds.
Realmuto went 4-for-14 with a solo homer, two walks and an additional run scored across the first four games of the season, but he'll take a seat for Tuesday's contest. Garrett Stubbs will step in behind the plate to catch for Spencer Turnbull.
