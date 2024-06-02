Realmuto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Realmuto started the first two games of the series and will receive Sunday off after going 0-for-8 with four strikeouts and a run scored. Garrett Stubbs will step in behind the plate and bat eighth.
More News
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Getting afternoon off•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Sitting down Saturday•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Another multi-hit game•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Makes return to lineup•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Expected back Wednesday•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Works out pregame Tuesday•