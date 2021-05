Realmuto (knee) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Realmuto's bruised left knee will keep him on the bench for the second straight game, affording Andrew Knapp another turn behind the dish. At this point, the Phillies are labeling Realmuto day-to-day and are hopeful he'll avoid a trip to the injured list, but that could change if he remains out of the lineup through the weekend series with the Blue Jays.