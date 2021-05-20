site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Remains out of lineup
Realmuto (hand) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Marlins.
Realmuto has been dealing with a bone bruise on his left hand, and he'll be out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive game. Andrew Knapp will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
