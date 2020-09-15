site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Remains sidelined
RotoWire Staff
Realmuto (hip) remains on the bench Tuesday against the Mets.
Realmuto left Saturday's game against the Marlins with hip discomfort and hasn't played since. It's not clear when he's expected to return. Andrew Knapp starts behind the plate Tuesday.
