Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Resting Sunday after foul tip

Realmuto (groin) is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale in Atlanta, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Realmuto exited Saturday's game after a foul tip hit him between the legs, and he'll take an extra day to recover just to be safe. The 28-year-old started the last 14 games for the Phillies, so the team may simply be taking advantage of the opportunity to provide him a well-deserved off day. Andrew Knapp will start behind the plate in his absence.