Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Rests in series finale

Realmuto is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Milwaukee.

Realmuto will take a seat in the series finale after going 2-for-9 with a solo home run through the first two games versus the Brewers. Andrew Knapp will start behind the plate and bat seventh for the Phillies on Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories