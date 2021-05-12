Realmuto (knee) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The Phillies will extend Realmuto a maintenance day after he took a foul ball off his left knee during Tuesday's 6-2 win. He was fortunate to escape without any structural damage to the knee, as he's instead managing a bruise and some soreness on the back of his knee. Andrew Knapp will fill in behind the dish Wednesday, but manager Joe Girardi noted that Realmuto isn't a candidate to land on the injured list and will be available off the bench in a pinch-hitting capacity, per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.