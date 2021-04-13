site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Sitting for Game 1 of twin bill
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Realmuto is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Mets.
Andrew Knapp will catch Chase Anderson in the afternoon contest, but Realmuto should be back behind the plate for the nightcap, working in a battery with Aaron Nola.
