Reamuto is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Colorado.

The Phillies are wrapping up their series in Colorado with a day game, and Realmuto had started at catcher in each of the first three contests versus the Rockies, so he'll get a breather for the finale. Rafael Marchan will start behind the dish and bat ninth as the Phillies try to complete the sweep.

