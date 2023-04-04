site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Sitting out Tuesday at NYY
Realmuto is not in the Phillies' starting lineup Tuesday night against the Yankees.
This appears to be a routine dose of rest for Realmuto, who is batting .333/.375/.533 through his first 16 plate appearances this season. Garrett Stubbs will catch and hit ninth Tuesday in the Bronx.
