site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: phillies-j-t-realmuto-sitting-second-game-of-twin-bill | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Sitting second game of twin bill
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Realmuto is out of the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the White Sox.
Realmuto caught all nine innings of the Phillies' 7-4 win in Game 1, going 2-for-5 with a run. Garrett Stubbs will be the starting catcher for the nightcap.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read