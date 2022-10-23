Realmuto went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two additional runs scored and two walks during Saturday's 10-6 win over the Padres in Game 4 of the NLCS.

Realmuto put the finishing touches on the Phillies' comeback in Game 4 with a solo homer off Steven Wilson in the seventh inning. The 31-year-old entered the game struggling in his first career postseason, hitting .200 across 35 at bats, but he was able to reach base three times to help the Phillies win a crucial Game 4. Although his offensive numbers in the postseason do not jump off the page, Realmuto has now scored nine times, and his team is one win away from reaching the World Series.