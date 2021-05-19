site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Still out of lineup
Realmuto (wrist) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.
Realmuto will be sidelined for a third consecutive game as he continues to deal with a left wrist injury. Andrew Knapp will start behind the dish and bat sixth.
