Realmuto went 1-for-2 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 11-0 rout of the Nationals.

His big blow was a two-run shot off Erasmo Ramirez in the fifth inning that gave the Phillies a 6-0 lead. Realmuto is up to seven homers on the season, but he's gone yard in back-to-back games and four times in his last nine, a surge that has seen him hit .273 (9-for-33) with three steals, seven runs and 10 RBI.