Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two stolen bases in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.

Realmuto hadn't stolen base a base since April 29, and he was caught stealing on his last attempt May 7. The catcher is up to seven steals on nine tries this season, putting him on pace to at least challenge the career-high 21 thefts he had last year. He's slashing .299/.326/.500 with three home runs, 15 RBI, 13 runs scored, 12 doubles and three triples through 36 contests.