Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Takes seat for nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Realmuto isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against Washington.
Realmuto started behind the dish during Saturday's matinee and went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and two strikeouts. Garrett Stubbs will start at catcher and bat ninth during the second game.
