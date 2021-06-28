site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Takes seat Monday
RotoWire Staff
Realmuto isn't starting Monday's game against the Reds.
Realmuto was in the lineup for each of the last two games, but he went hitless in nine at-bats. He'll get a day off while Andrew Knapp starts behind the dish and bats eighth.
