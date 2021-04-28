Realmuto isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
Realmuto had gone 3-for-7 with a run and one RBI in the first two games of the series against the Cardinals. Andrew Knapp will take over behind the plate and bat seventh.
